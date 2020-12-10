Standridge to be sworn into Kansas Supreme Court on Dec. 14

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Melissa Standridge will be sworn into the Kansas Supreme Court as its new justice on Dec. 14.

Kansas Courts says Melissa Taylor Standridge, of Leawood, will be sworn in as a justice of the Kansas Supreme Court on Monday, Dec. 14, at 9 a.m.

According to the Court, Chief Justice Marla Luckert will preside over the ceremony. It said the ceremony will be held via videoconference and will be broadcast live over the Supreme Court’s YouTube channel.

The Court said when the ceremony concludes, Standridge will join the other justices in hearing the court’s Dec. 14 - 18 docket.

According to the Court, Gov. Kelly appointed Standridge to fill the vacancy that was created by the retirement of Justice Carol Beier on Sept. 18.

The Court said Standridge has been a Kansas Court of Appeals judge since 2009 and enjoys the work.

“I like the intellectual challenge provided by the legal issues, the public service aspect, and the belief that adherence to the rule of law plays an absolutely essential function in a free society,” she said.

According to the Court, before becoming a judge, Standridge was chambers counsel for U.S. District Judge Elmo Hunter and U.S. District magistrate Judge David Waxse, as well as a private practice attorney at the Shook, Hardy & Bacon law firm.

“Judge Hunter’s dedication to duty was an inspiration to me, and I know he was an inspiration to many others. He taught me early on that a certain humility should characterize the judicial role and that judges and justices are servants of the law, not the other way around,” she said. “And while working for Judge Waxse, I learned the key points of a judge’s focus need to be the rule of law, equal justice, and judicial excellence to promote public trust and confidence in our system of justice.”

The Court said she graduated in 1984 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Kansas. It said Standridge worked for several years in business before attending law school.

“I wanted to make the world a better place by protecting clients and safeguarding the rule of law,” she said.

According to the Court, Standridge graduated cum laude in 1993 from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law. It said she is a strong advocate of the key role the judicial branch plays in the government.

“Judicial independence means the judiciary should be independent from private or partisan interests and remain committed to the rule of law and the protection of individual rights and liberties,” she said.

Standridge said that system directly affects Kansans.

“The judicial branch provides everyday Kansans a system in which they can resolve disputes, protect their individual rights, and benefit from checks and balances on the other branches of government,” she said.

The Court said Standridge has been awarded numerous honors during her career, which include the Sandra Day O’Connor Award for Professional Service from the American Inns of Court, the Carol Foreman Medal of Civility from the Kansas Women Attorneys Association and the Diversity Award from the Kansas Bar Association.

According to the Court, Standridge is a foster and adoptive parent who was involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters and volunteers for numerous community service agencies.

The Court said swearing-in ceremonies usually take place in the Kansas Supreme Court courtroom with guests, including current and past Supreme Court justices and Court of Appeals judges. It said other guests included federal judges, district court judges, members of the legislative and executive branches, law-related organizations and the justice’s family members and friends. However, it said current restrictions due to COVID-19 restrict mass gatherings and make an in-person ceremony impractical.

According to the Court, Supreme Court justices are appointed via a merit-based nomination process that Kansans voted to add to the state constitution in 1958.

The Court said when there is a vacancy on the Supreme Court, the Supreme Court Nominating Commission has 60 days from the date the vacancy occurs to submit the names of three qualified nominees to the governor.

According to the Court, after receiving the names of the nominees, the governor then has 60 days to appoint one of them to the court.

The Court said after a new justice serves one year on the court, they must stand for a retention vote in the next general election and if retained will serve a six-year term.

According to the Court, the Supreme Court Nominating Commission is independent. It said four of its members are appointed by the governor and represent each of the state’s four congressional districts. It said the appointees are not attorneys. It said four more members are attorneys elected by other attorneys in each congressional district. It said the commission chair is an attorney elected by attorneys throughout the state.

