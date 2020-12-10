Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Scorecard rating increases to 23

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County’s Community Transmission and Severity Scorecard has increased two points since the previous week. The rating of 23 is just one point away from the scorecard’s maximum score.

The community remains in the “uncontrolled” category for COVID-19 infections. The past week saw over 1,000 new cases of the virus and a 12 percent increase in the percentage of cases with no known source.

The county had 16 deaths in the past week, an increase from the week before.

The county’s positive test rate is also at a record high of 20 percent. Hospital occupancy is down one percentage point, from 92 percent to 91 percent.

