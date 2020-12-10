Advertisement

Sen. Pat Roberts reflects on his congressional career

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) will become the longest serving member of Congress in Kansas state history.

Thursday, the 84-year old congressman delivered his farewell address on the floor of the U.S. Senate.

Sen. Roberts was elected to the U.S House of Representatives in 1980. He was then elected to the U.S Senate in 1996.

During his tenure, he became the first person to chair both the House and the Senate agriculture committees. He was involved in the passing of eight separate farm bills.

During his speech, Roberts reflected on his political journey. He spoke fondly of his involvement in the creation of the Eisenhower Memorial in Washington D.C. He talked of meeting President Eisenhower when he was just 14-years old.

“That means a lot to me because of my background with my dad,” said Roberts.  “When Ike won the nomination on the first ballot in the 52′ convention and went on to become president.”

Looking ahead, Roberts admits there’s more work to be done, especially on the topics of agriculture and economic relief. When it comes to the next phase of coronavirus relief, Roberts says he is optimistic Congress will come to an agreement before his term comes to an end.

“I just think we have to work overtime and know there are no easy answers to this,” he said.  “I think we are making great progress.”

Even though, he says, the future may look bleak, Senator Roberts left the chamber sharing some sunflower state wisdom.

“We don’t let disasters define us,” he said. “We grab our boot straps and get to work.”

Sen.-elect Roger Marshall will take over Sen. Roberts’ seat. Marshall will be taking his oath of office in early January.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/John Hanna)
Kansas joins states asking Supreme Court to hear Texas election lawsuit
Richard "Dick" Barta died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19. He served as SNCO...
COVID, cancer claim life of former Shawnee Co. Sheriff Dick Barta
Blocker, 58, of Bern was arrested Nov. 4, 2020 and charged with child sex crimes.
Bern man charged with incest, child sex crimes strikes deal to avoid trial
Terrance Hinkle was arrested for alleged sexual assault of a minor.
Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of 10-year-old girl
Five people were killed in a traffic crash Friday morning on Highway 85 in Okaloosa County.
FedEx driver killed Wednesday when rig plunges off bridge onto highway below

Latest News

Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kansas, (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Sen. Moran pays tribute to Sen. Pat Roberts as he bids farewell
Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers
Gov. Kelly appoints Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers as State Treasurer
(AP Photo/John Hanna)
Kansas joins states asking Supreme Court to hear Texas election lawsuit
Kansas Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer was in attendance at the March and Rally for Life Monday, Jan. 22,...
Former Kansas governor calls on AG to join election suit
Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS)
Sen. Moran helps introduce legislation to hold big tech companies accountable