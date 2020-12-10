Sen. Moran pays tribute to Sen. Pat Roberts as he bids farewell

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran thanked Senator Pat Roberts for the work he has done for the State of Kansas during his time as Senator.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he spoke on the Senate floor on Thursday to pay tribute to Senator Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) after Roberts’ farewell address.

“Pat’s role model – the person he may admire the most – is Kansan Dwight Eisenhower,” said Sen. Moran. “Pat Roberts, I have no doubt that you’ve lived up to that role model, that Kansan that is esteemed around the world, and you’ve led like Ike led. I thank you and your staff for all you have done for Kansans and America. I thank you for what you’ve done for me and my team.”

Sen. Moran said as Sen. Roberts thanked Kansans, he wanted to thank Roberts on behalf of Kansans for his service to the nation and the state.

According to Moran, he also prepared remarks from former Sen. Bob Dole which honored Roberts.

The full video of Moran’s remarks can be found here.

