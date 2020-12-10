Scholar Athlete - Molly McLaughlin

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week we salute Seaman High School’s Molly McLaughlin!

Molly stars on the links and the court, as a member of the Vikings’ golf and basketball teams. And she shines just as bright in the classroom - with a stellar 4.4 GPA.

Molly is a leader among her classmates, serving as president of the student council, a member of the COVID-19 task force, and a freshman mentor. She’s also part of scholars bowl, math club, Spanish club, Debate club, FBLA - plus, she was a national history day finalist, and is part of the yearbook team!

Molly will write her next chapter at Creighton University - studying math, engineering, and pre-law.

Congratulations to Molly McLaughlin, our Kaw Valley Bank, Scholar-Athlete of the Week!

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.