Advertisement

Riley County Public Schools USD 378 updates its fan policy for school activities

(Ed Clemente/MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County USD 378 has updated its school activity fan policy due to COVID-19.

Riley County Public Schools USD 378 says effective Thursday, Dec. 10, through Jan. 28, 2021, all school related activities at the district will allow the attendance of up to two parents or guardians per student participant or participants.

According to USD 378, there will be a suggested donation of $5 for high school events and $3 for middle school events. It said a list of each participant’s parents or guardians will be listed at the North Gym entrance.

USD 378 said parents and guardians will be required to wear masks and check in with a gate worker before entering the gyms.

According to the district, KSHSAA has ruled that no participant’s family will be allowed more than two parents or guardians to attend activities and there will be no substitutes allowed for parents or guardians if they are unable to attend. It said parents and guardians will be asked to leave the facility at the conclusion of the event and impacted activities include basketball, bowling, debate, forensics and speech, scholars bowl, swimming and diving and wrestling.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/John Hanna)
Kansas joins states asking Supreme Court to hear Texas election lawsuit
Richard "Dick" Barta died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19. He served as SNCO...
COVID, cancer claim life of former Shawnee Co. Sheriff Dick Barta
Blocker, 58, of Bern was arrested Nov. 4, 2020 and charged with child sex crimes.
Bern man charged with incest, child sex crimes strikes deal to avoid trial
Terrance Hinkle was arrested for alleged sexual assault of a minor.
Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of 10-year-old girl
Five people were killed in a traffic crash Friday morning on Highway 85 in Okaloosa County.
FedEx driver killed Wednesday when rig plunges off bridge onto highway below

Latest News

Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kansas, (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Sen. Moran pays tribute to Sen. Pat Roberts as he bids farewell
Geary Co. reports 6th COVID-19 related death
(Pexels Photo, generic office shot)
ArtsConnect to host first What Works Workshop virtually
City of Topeka extends free downtown parking