Riley County Public Schools USD 378 updates its fan policy for school activities

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County USD 378 has updated its school activity fan policy due to COVID-19.

Riley County Public Schools USD 378 says effective Thursday, Dec. 10, through Jan. 28, 2021, all school related activities at the district will allow the attendance of up to two parents or guardians per student participant or participants.

According to USD 378, there will be a suggested donation of $5 for high school events and $3 for middle school events. It said a list of each participant’s parents or guardians will be listed at the North Gym entrance.

USD 378 said parents and guardians will be required to wear masks and check in with a gate worker before entering the gyms.

According to the district, KSHSAA has ruled that no participant’s family will be allowed more than two parents or guardians to attend activities and there will be no substitutes allowed for parents or guardians if they are unable to attend. It said parents and guardians will be asked to leave the facility at the conclusion of the event and impacted activities include basketball, bowling, debate, forensics and speech, scholars bowl, swimming and diving and wrestling.

