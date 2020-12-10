Advertisement

Riley Co. allowing up to two parents or guardians per participant at school events

(Mike Jakucionis)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County will be allowing up to two parents or guardians per student at all USD 378 events starting December 10.

There will be a suggested donation of $5 for High School events and $3 for Middle SChool Events.

A list of each athlete’s parents or guardians will be located at the gym’s entrance for reference. All attendees will be required to wear a mask and check in at the gate before entering the gyms.

Impacted activities include sports, debate, scholars bowl and forensics events.

