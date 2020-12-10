Advertisement

Man who was serving 90-year sentence for marijuana released

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:22 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Richard DeLisi is a free man after serving 31 years of a 90-year sentence for selling marijuana.

The 71-year-old walked out of a Florida prison Tuesday saying he’s not bitter about the lost years and prefers to focus on creating memories with his family.

According to The Last Prisoner Project, DeLisi was believed to have been the longest serving nonviolent cannabis prisoner. He was sentenced to 90 years in 1989 at the age of 40.

While he was in prison, his wife, parents and 23-year-old son all died.

On Tuesday, he met two granddaughters for the first time and ate at his favorite crab restaurant.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nine people were out of their homes after a fire late Monday in a building that houses two...
Nine people forced from homes after late-night fire near downtown Topeka
Third soldier arrested in Manhattan rape investigation
Rashonda Mendez, 33, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail for burglary and arson.
Topeka woman arrested for arson, theft
Blocker, 58, of Bern was arrested Nov. 4, 2020 and charged with child sex crimes.
Bern man charged with incest, child sex crimes strikes deal to avoid trial
Terrance Hinkle was arrested for alleged sexual assault of a minor.
Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of 10-year-old girl

Latest News

The 71-year-old walked out of prison saying he’s not bitter about the lost years and prefers to...
Longest-serving inmate for marijuana released after 31 years
The Grinch strikes again in Osage County
The Grinch has been spotted in Osage County
Wednesday's Child - Charlie and Timothy
Wednesday’s Child - Charlie and Timothy
Downtown Topeka, KS from the 13 News SKYEYE Drone.
JEDO approves two businesses for expansion