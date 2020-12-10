Advertisement

KU football season ends early, game against Texas canceled

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas football game against the University of Texas has been canceled, ending the KU football season.

The University of Kansas says the game against the University of Texas that was scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12, has been canceled due to the shutdown of football operations in Texas because of recent positive COVID-19 tests.

According to KU, the Big 12 Conference decided that the game will not be rescheduled and has declared it “no contest.”

“I am very disappointed our team won’t get another chance to compete this season, but unfortunately that is out of our control,” said Head Coach Les Miles. “Our team played very hard last week on the road, and I know they were eager to get back on the field to face a very good Texas team this weekend. With our season complete, I would be remiss not to recognize our student-athletes and staff for diligently following the medical guidelines set for them this year. I am very proud of their efforts and proud to be the head coach of this football team. Rock Chalk, Jayhawk.”

KU will end the season 0-9.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

