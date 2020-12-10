KDOT approves construction bids for November

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation has announced its approved bids for the month of November.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it has approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects for the month of November. It said the letting was held on Nov. 18 in Topeka. It said some bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled due to proximity and type of work.

KDOT said approved bids are as follows:

District One — Northeast Atchison ‑ 59‑3 KA‑5885‑01 ‑ U.S. 59, from the Jefferson/Atchison county line north 14.4 miles to the west city limits of Atchison, overlay, 14.4 miles, Herzog Contracting Corp., St. Joseph, Missouri, $1,795,474.96. Leavenworth ‑ 24‑52 KA‑5883‑01 ‑ U.S. 24, from the K‑16/U.S. 24 junction east 10.2 miles to the portland cement concrete pavement (PCCP) west of the Wyandotte/Leavenworth county line, milling and overlay, 10.2 miles, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Kansas, $3,648,825.09. Statewide – 32-106 KA‑5868‑01 ‑ K‑32, from the K‑32/U.S. 24 junction east to the Douglas/Leavenworth county line and from the Douglas/ Leavenworth county line east to the Leavenworth/Wyandotte county line, surface recycle, 17.2 miles, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Kansas, $2,105,399.69. Statewide ‑ 159‑106 KA‑5880‑01 ‑ U.S. 159, from the north city limits of Effingham north to the Atchison/Brown county line and from the Brown/Atchison county line north to the south city limits of Horton, milling and overlay, 13.8 miles, Herzog Contracting Corp., St. Joseph, Missouri, $1,891,827.07.

District Two — North Central Chase ‑ 50‑9 KA‑5887‑01 ‑ U.S. 50, from the Marion/Chase county line northeast 8.8 miles and from the Simmons Creek bridge (#65) east to 1,209 feet west of the west U.S. 50/K‑177 junction, milling and overlay, 10.3 miles, APAC-Kansas Inc Shears Division, Hutchinson, Kansas, $2,747,855.04. Clay ‑ 14 C‑4987‑01 ‑ Various major collector roads and local roads, pavement marking, 170.0 miles, Century Fence Co., Pewaukee, Wisconsin, $550,028.95. Dickinson ‑ 15‑21 KA‑5851‑01 ‑ K‑15, from the Marion/Dickinson county line north 20.6 miles to the south city limits of Abilene, milling and overlay, 20.6 miles, APAC-Kansas Inc. Shears Division, Hutchinson, Kansas, $2,891,255.48. Geary ‑ 244‑31 KA‑6030‑01 ‑ K‑244, from the K‑244/RS270 junction east to the K-57/ K‑244 junction, crack repair, 3.9 miles, Pavement Pro’s LLC, McPherson, Kansas, $33,639.00. Mitchell ‑ 24‑62 KA‑3950‑01 ‑ U.S. 24, bridge #012 over Brown Creek located 7.61 miles east of K‑128, bridge replacement, King Construction Company Inc. & Subsidiaries, Hesston, Kansas, $1,948,530.57. Mitchell ‑ 24‑62 KA‑3963‑01 ‑ U.S. 24, bridge #014 over Mulberry Creek located 11.15 miles east of K‑128, bridge replacement, King Construction Company Inc. & Subsidiaries, Hesston, Kansas, $2,090,417.57. Statewide ‑ 9‑106 KA‑5861‑01 ‑ K‑9, from the east city limits of Concordia east to the Cloud/Washington county line (excluding the City of Clyde) and from the Cloud/Washington county line east to the north city limits of Clifton, surface recycle, 18.7 miles, Dustrol Inc., Towanda, Kansas, $1,627,361.80. Statewide – 15-106 KA‑5865‑01 ‑ K‑15, from the Dickinson/Clay county line north to the south city limits of Clay Center and from the east K‑15/K-18 junction north to the Dickinson/Clay county line, milling and overlay, 23.1 miles, APAC-Kansas Inc Shears Division, Hutchinson, Kansas, $3,127,500.17.

District Three — Northwest Logan ‑ 83‑55 KA‑5884‑01 ‑ U.S. 83, from the Scott/Logan county line north approximately 29 miles to the east U.S. 40/ U.S. 83 junction, overlay, 29.1 miles, APAC-Kansas Inc. Shears Division, Hutchinson, Kansas, $5,434,727.00.

District Four — Southeast Allen ‑ 54‑1 KA‑3913‑01 ‑ U.S. 54, bridge #013 over the Union Pacific Railroad located approximately a quarter mile east of U.S. 59, bridge replacement, A M Cohron & Son Inc., Atlantic, Iowa, $3,703,814.47. Cherokee ‑ 7‑11 KA‑6032‑01 ‑ Various locations on K‑7, pavement marking, 11.1 miles, Century Fence Co., Pewaukee, Wisconsin, $299,575.00.

District Five — South Central Harper ‑ 179‑39 KA‑6029‑01 ‑ K‑179, from the Oklahoma/Kansas state line north to the south city limits of Anthony, crack repair, 11.1 miles, Pavement Pro’s LLC, McPherson, Kansas, $47,422.12. Reno ‑ 50‑78 KA‑5829‑01 ‑ U.S. 50, from the 2-lane/4-lane divide east to the Harvey/Reno county line, milling and overlay, 19.8 miles, APAC-Kansas Inc Shears Division, Hutchinson, Kansas, $2,940,894.45. Sumner ‑ 81‑96 KA‑4530‑03 – U.S. 81, east bank of the Ninnescah River, adjacent to U.S. 81, located 1.4 mile north of the U.S. 81/K‑55 junction (just west of the KTA) and the east bank of Ninnescah River adjacent to the intersection of East 100th Avenue North and U.S. 81, flood damage, Dondlinger & Sons Construction Co. Inc., Wichita, Kansas, $1,018,065.00.

District Six — Southwest Finney ‑ 28 C‑4971‑01 – All paved major and minor collector roads and local roads, pavement marking, 200.0 miles, Roadsafe Traffic Systems Inc., El Dorado, Kansas, $425,863.39. Finney ‑ 156‑28 KA‑5852‑01 ‑ K‑156, from the east city limits of Garden City, northeast approximately 22 miles to the west K‑156/K‑23 junction, milling and overlay, 21.5 miles, APAC-Kansas Inc. Shears Division, Hutchinson, Kansas, $3,738,125.94. Finney ‑ 50‑28 KA‑5886‑01 ‑ U.S. 50, from the U.S. 50 and Towns Road intersection near Garden City, east 9.8 miles to the Finney/Gray county line, milling and overlay, 9.8 miles, APAC-Kansas Inc. Shears Division, Hutchinson, Kansas, $2,775,601.89. Scott ‑ 86 TE‑0485‑01 ‑ Kansas and Oklahoma Railroad corridor from Alice Avenue to Sixth Street in Scott City, pedestrian and bicycle paths, 0.6 mile, RFB Construction Company, Inc., Pittsburg, Kansas, $297,796.02. Stanton ‑ 160‑94 KA‑5840‑01 ‑ U.S. 160, from the Colorado/Kansas state line east to the south K‑27/U.S. 160 junction, milling and overlay, 16.8 miles, APAC-Kansas Inc. Shears Division, Hutchinson, Kansas, $1,809,807.21.

The following projects were approved from the Oct. 21, 2020, letting. Ellsworth ‑ 27 TE‑0474‑01 ‑ In the northeast and southeast quadrants of the K‑14/K‑140 intersection, landscaping, and beautification, Cahoj Earthmoving Inc., Atwood, Kansas, $395,602.66. Mitchell ‑ 62 U‑2330‑02 – North Bell Street from West Third Street to West Sixth Street, North Poplar Street from East Main Street to East Seventh Street, West Fourth Street from North Kansas Avenue to North Poplar Street in Beloit, pedestrian, and bicycle paths, 1.5 miles, Multicon Inc., Wichita, Kansas, $505,022.75. Miami ‑ 61 U‑2362‑01 ‑ Baptiste Drive/Hedge Lane intersection in Paola, intersection improvement, 0.1 mile, Gunter Construction Company, Kansas City, Kansas, $423,152.35 McPherson ‑ 59 C‑4928‑01 – 14th Avenue (RS305) from 0.3 mile south to 0.1 mile north of Chisholm Road, grade and surfacing, 0.4 mile, Malm Construction Co., Lindsborg, Kansas., $213, 122.29. Elk ‑ 25 C‑4958‑01 – Bridge over tributary to Salt Creek located 6.1 miles north and 2.7 miles east of Howard, bridge replacement, 0.2 mile, Bridges Inc., Newton, Kansas, $316.475.81 Pawnee ‑ 73 C‑4948‑01 ‑ Bridge over Pawnee River located 1 mile north and 3 miles west of Rozel, bridge replacement, 0.2 mile, L & M Contractors Inc., Great Bend, Kansas, $589,665.00. Reno ‑ 78 C‑4960‑01 – Bridge over Goose Creek located 1 mile north and 11.1 miles west of Pretty Prairie, bridge replacement, 0.1 mile, Reece Construction Company, Inc., Salina, Kansas, $268,541.97. Clark ‑ 13 C‑4945‑01 – Bridge over Bluff Creek located 1.7 miles south and 8 miles east of Minneola, bridge replacement, 0.2 mile, L & M Contractors Inc., Great Bend, Kansas, $838,464.70



