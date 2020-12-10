JEDO approves two businesses for expansion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - LifeTech Diagnostics and Hayden Tower Services will bring nearly 50 jobs to Topeka.

LifeTech, which was previously referred to as “Project Vita,” and Hayden Tower, previously “Vertical,” is getting $310,000 from Go Topeka in incentives to make it happen.

The two plan to invest a combined $8.1 million in expansions.

The Joint Expansion Development Organization board, JEDO, unanimously approved incentives for the companies’ plans.

LifeTech General Manager Dr. Sam Al-Murani said their project will add seven jobs. With the total economic impact over the next 10 years to be $40.5 million.

He wants to utilize local college graduates to help LifeTech grow and believes his work can help Topeka succeed during and after the COVID-19 pandemic with his testing labs.

He said, “It’s an untapped resource. We would like to make our company one of those companies that takes advantage of all the resources available, certainly in Topeka,” he said. “We started it based on a glaring need in the COVID testing gap that we were seeing across the nation and we decided to do something about it.”

Hayden Tower Services wants to create 40 new positions in Topeka for their wireless communication infrastructure industry and expects the total economic impact in the next 10 years to be $200 million.

Project Manager Tommy Lewis said their services consist of building towers, tower maintenance and pre-construction services. Which Lewis believes has brought a ton of opportunity requiring us to add and expand to here in Topeka.

He wants to increase the size of field crews from 20 up to 30.

He said, “That requires professionally trained and outfitted field and staff and space. Which is critical for us to maintain and expand our services to accomplish this growth plan and this support with incentives will be a great help to us so thank you very much.”

JEDO also approved incentives for three new projects:

Project Gateway – a technology company looking to add 168 new jobs.

Project Central – manufacturing industry looking to bring up to 50 jobs.

Project Meadowlark - manufacturing technology company planning to bring 41 new jobs over 5 years.

Go Topeka continues negotiating so they can’t name the companies but could at their next board meeting on the second Wednesday of February 2021.

