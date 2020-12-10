Advertisement

Holton man pleads no contest in father’s death

Derrick G. Bohnenkemper (Source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
Derrick G. Bohnenkemper (Source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Holton man has pleaded no contest in the death of his father.

50-year-old Derrick Bohnenkemper is charged with intentional second-degree murder after shooting his 73-year-old father in 2018. His mother was able to escape the home and call 911.

A five-hour standoff ensued, in which Bohnenkemper fired shots at officers before he was taken into custody.

He will be sentenced on February 5th.

