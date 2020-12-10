Advertisement

Gov. Kelly appoints Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers as State Treasurer

Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers
Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers (D) as the new State Treasurer. Rogers is a businessman and former banker.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has selected Rogers as the new State Treasurer following the election of Jake LaTurner (R) to the U.S. House of Representatives in November.

Gov. Kelly made the announcement on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. during a news conference. Kelly says that she will announce her new lieutenant governor sometime next week.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/John Hanna)
Kansas joins states asking Supreme Court to hear Texas election lawsuit
Blocker, 58, of Bern was arrested Nov. 4, 2020 and charged with child sex crimes.
Bern man charged with incest, child sex crimes strikes deal to avoid trial
Terrance Hinkle was arrested for alleged sexual assault of a minor.
Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of 10-year-old girl
Dr. Lee Norman explains the extensive packaging required of the Pfizer vaccine.
Gov. Kelly highlights COVID-19 testing as Kansans wait for first doses of Pfizer vaccine
Topeka man indicted for distribution of heroin

Latest News

The Stormont Vail Events Center will soon be taking center stage in the fight against COVID-19.
SV Events Center to host pop-up medical facility
Manhattan Recreation Center construction progress
Manhattan Recreation Center construction progress
The Nemaha County Health Department reported 10 more coronavirus-related deaths over the past...
Ten more COVID-19 deaths reported over past week in Nemaha County
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 12-10-20
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 12-10-20