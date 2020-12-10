Gov. Kelly appoints Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers as State Treasurer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers (D) as the new State Treasurer. Rogers is a businessman and former banker.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has selected Rogers as the new State Treasurer following the election of Jake LaTurner (R) to the U.S. House of Representatives in November.

Gov. Kelly made the announcement on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. during a news conference. Kelly says that she will announce her new lieutenant governor sometime next week.

