Advertisement

Girl asks Santa to stop her sadness

Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARAVADA, Colo. (KMGH) - A little Colorado girl won’t have her father or her grandmother to celebrate with this holiday season.

They died in a tragic house fire over the summer that 11-year-old Brooklynn survived.

She wrote a touching letter to Santa, asking him to ease her pain.

Santa’s biggest fan and greatest helper, Amber Klein, set up a mailbox in front of her house to send letters from local kids to Santa.

New letters arrive every day, but one heavy with heartache caught Klein’s eye.

“Santa, I’ve been suffering from depression and my anger issues have been bad lately. So, what I’m trying to say is, I shouldn’t get presents and can you please stop my sadness,” Klein read from Brooklynn’s note.

With the power of Facebook, Klein tracked down Brooklynn.

“My dad passed away in a house fire and I just immediately wanted to protect her,” Klein said. “I feel like, whether it be my dad or Brooklynn’s dad, that they brought us together.”

The two are forming a new bond and a new wish list.

“Brooklynn loves to do crafts, so she wants paint sets, watercolors, fluffy socks,” Klein said.

Brooklynn sent a second letter to Santa asking for letters from the public to help bring some joy.

She has since received an outpouring of love and support from her community.

She says it’s fun seeing letters from people she doesn’t even know.

Copyright 2020 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/John Hanna)
Kansas joins states asking Supreme Court to hear Texas election lawsuit
Richard "Dick" Barta died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19. He served as SNCO...
COVID, cancer claim life of former Shawnee Co. Sheriff Dick Barta
Blocker, 58, of Bern was arrested Nov. 4, 2020 and charged with child sex crimes.
Bern man charged with incest, child sex crimes strikes deal to avoid trial
Terrance Hinkle was arrested for alleged sexual assault of a minor.
Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of 10-year-old girl
Five people were killed in a traffic crash Friday morning on Highway 85 in Okaloosa County.
FedEx driver killed Wednesday when rig plunges off bridge onto highway below

Latest News

Attorney faces disciplinary hearing in handling murder, sex offense prosecutions
Deputy Bako was sworn into the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday by Sheriff Roberts.
Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomes Deputy Bako as its newest member
A pharmacist labels syringes in a clean room where doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be handled,...
US panel endorses widespread use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
AG Schmidt names Solicitor General, deputy for Legal Opinions and Government Counsel Division
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
Federal judge casts doubt on Trump’s Wisconsin lawsuit