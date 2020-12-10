Advertisement

Geary Co. reports 6th COVID-19 related death

(MGM)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County has reported its 6th death related to COVID-19.

Geary County Emergency Services says the county is reporting its 6th death related to COVID-19. It said the patient was a 60-year-old man that had been a patient at Geary Community Hospital in its ICU.

GCES said it is saddened to hear of the passing and is extending its condolences to the family and friends of the man.

According to GCES, there are currently a total of 11 patients being treated at the hospital with three of them in the ICU.

GCES said as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, county authorities are strongly encouraging residents to wear masks when in public, social distance and frequently wash hands. It said with the holiday season upon us, it is asking residents to limit contact with anyone outside of their immediate family.

