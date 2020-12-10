First COVID-19 vaccine could arrive in Manhattan next week, hospital official says

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Coronavirus vaccines could arrive in Manhattan as early as next week, a hospital official told KMAN Radio on Thursday.

The vaccines have been made and are awaiting the full approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration before distribution, said Bob Copple, Ascension Via Christi president and chief executive officer.

Copple told KMAN Radio that said as early as next week, health care workers could begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations in Manhattan.

Widespread public access to vaccines isn’t likely until spring.

Copple says people conceerned about how quickly this vaccine was produced can rest assured that all safety measures have been followed.

“We’ve seen that throughout this process,” Copple told KMAN. “People being very diligent in what they’re doing, making sure we are following good science and following, actually our process. This is what normally kind of happens.”

Copple says the vaccines currently up for Emergency Use Authorization were given to patients as a clinical trial in the late spring.

“You have this six-month process after you first vaccinate with anything new,” Copple says, “and then they’ve been following these patients and following their process, again, for months.”

Copple says there are still several details to work out, such as the frequency people will need to receive the vaccine.

He says the vaccine must be stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius.

“Even in the state of Kansas,” he told KMAN, “there has been an effort to identify who has freezers that are capable of safely storing this medication.”

The length of effectiveness for all vaccines varies, and Copple says that even after receiving vaccinatioins, it is still important for people to take safety precautions, such as wearing a mask.

“A lot of my team are going to be some of the first people in our county, and our state, actually, to get vaccinated,” he told KMAN. “We will still have them wearing their mask here and we’re still going to be recommending that they’re wearing their masks when they aren’t at work. Again, that’s part of that protecting the health of the community.”

