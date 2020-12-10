Fire in Perry destroys shed, outdoor toys

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A burning brush pile sparked a close call in Jefferson County Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple fire crews were called around 1:30 pm to the 3300 block of Nemaha Rd, just Northeast of the City of Perry. Emergency officials say people were burning a brush pile when the fire spread to the surrounding grass and got out of control. Flames were threatening a house, but crews got it out in time.

The fire did destroy a shed, a boat and some outdoor toys, including a trampoline.

