Fire in Perry destroys shed, outdoor toys

Fire
Fire(Associated Press)
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:12 AM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A burning brush pile sparked a close call in Jefferson County Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple fire crews were called around 1:30 pm to the 3300 block of Nemaha Rd, just Northeast of the City of Perry. Emergency officials say people were burning a brush pile when the fire spread to the surrounding grass and got out of control. Flames were threatening a house, but crews got it out in time.

The fire did destroy a shed, a boat and some outdoor toys, including a trampoline.

