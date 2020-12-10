Advertisement

FedEx driver killed Wednesday when rig plunges off bridge onto highway below

By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a FedEx semi-trailer was killed early Wednesday in a fiery crash that occurred when his rig went over a guard rail and crashed onto a highway below, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4 a.m. Wednesday at the junction of K-7 and K-10 highways in Johnson County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2020 Volvo semi-trailer owned by FedEx was northbound on K-7 highway when it left the roadway to the east and rolled over the guard rail, falling onto K-10 highway.

The semi, which landed on its top, then caught fire

As the FedEx semi fell and hit the ground, parts of the vehicle struck a 2020 International semi, which was traveling west on K-10.

The driver of the FedEx semi, Christian L. Harris, 24, of Liberty, Mo., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the International semi, Jason Barbour, 40, of Olathe, was reported uninjured.

