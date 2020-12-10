Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomes Deputy Bako as its newest member

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming Deputy Bako as its newest member.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post that it introducing Deputy Bako to the community. It said Bako is the newest member of the DGSO family and was sworn in on Wednesday by Sheriff Roberts.

According to the DGSO, Bako and his handler, Deputy Pierce, have been training together for the last 11 weeks at the Kansas Highway Patrol. It said the K9 team will perform regular patrol duties like being on-call to locate missing persons, conduct searches for suspects or offenders in hiding, assist in the arrest of violent offenders, track suspects and detect the presence of concealed narcotics.

The Sheriff’s Office said itis excited to add the dynamic team to the field and is ready to serve Douglas Co.

