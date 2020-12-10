Douglas Co. remains in phase Orange for school guidance

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Department has decided the county will stay in phase Orange of its school guidance.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health says as of Thursday, Dec. 10, there are 1,109 positive cases of COVID-19 in Douglas Co. and there have been 29 deaths related to the virus. It said there have been 70 positive cases added since its Wednesday report and 81 cases have been moved to inactive.

“Given our active case count is still higher than 1,000 and that our percent positivity rate has ticked up from last week, our school guidance will remain in phase Orange this week,” Director Dan Partridge said.

Douglas Co. has a test positivity rate of 6.5% as of the Thursday report.

LDCPH said Lawrence Memorial Hospital currently has 16 COVID-19 inpatients and seven recovering.

