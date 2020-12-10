Advertisement

Douglas Co. remains in phase Orange for school guidance

(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Department has decided the county will stay in phase Orange of its school guidance.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health says as of Thursday, Dec. 10, there are 1,109 positive cases of COVID-19 in Douglas Co. and there have been 29 deaths related to the virus. It said there have been 70 positive cases added since its Wednesday report and 81 cases have been moved to inactive.

“Given our active case count is still higher than 1,000 and that our percent positivity rate has ticked up from last week, our school guidance will remain in phase Orange this week,” Director Dan Partridge said.

Douglas Co. has a test positivity rate of 6.5% as of the Thursday report.

LDCPH said Lawrence Memorial Hospital currently has 16 COVID-19 inpatients and seven recovering.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/John Hanna)
Kansas joins states asking Supreme Court to hear Texas election lawsuit
Richard "Dick" Barta died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19. He served as SNCO...
COVID, cancer claim life of former Shawnee Co. Sheriff Dick Barta
Blocker, 58, of Bern was arrested Nov. 4, 2020 and charged with child sex crimes.
Bern man charged with incest, child sex crimes strikes deal to avoid trial
Terrance Hinkle was arrested for alleged sexual assault of a minor.
Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of 10-year-old girl
Five people were killed in a traffic crash Friday morning on Highway 85 in Okaloosa County.
FedEx driver killed Wednesday when rig plunges off bridge onto highway below

Latest News

Attorney faces disciplinary hearing in handling murder, sex offense prosecutions
Deputy Bako was sworn into the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday by Sheriff Roberts.
Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomes Deputy Bako as its newest member
AG Schmidt names Solicitor General, deputy for Legal Opinions and Government Counsel Division
KDOT approves construction bids for November
Standridge to be sworn into Kansas Supreme Court on Dec. 14