Crews respond to report of fire early Thursday at downtown Topeka church

By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were called to a report of a possible fire early Thursday at a downtown Topeka church, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 5:45 a.m. Thursday at the Inward Faith Outreach Ministries Church building at 625 S.W. Polk.

Initial reports indicated smoke was found coming from the brick building.

Crews from the Topeka Fire Department remained on the scene for about 30 minutes.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

A cause and an estimated dollar loss weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

