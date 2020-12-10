Advertisement

COVID, cancer claims life of former Shawnee Co. Sheriff Dick Barta

Richard "Dick" Barta died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19. He served as SNCO...
Richard "Dick" Barta died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19. He served as SNCO Sheriff for 12 years.(Kansas Peace Officer's Assoc.)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Shawnee County Sheriff Richard “Dick” Barta died Wednesday.

Barta served as Shawnee County’s Sheriff for 12 years before retiring in 2012.

Current Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill said with great sadness and a heavy heart that retired Sheriff Barta passed away peacefully in his home.

The Kansas Peace Officers Association said Barta was also a retired Kansas Highway Patrol Major. It said he passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

Barta’s family also says the former lawman had also been battling blood cancer.

In memory of Retired KHP Major and former Shawnee County Sheriff Richard “Dick” W. Barta who passed away late Wednesday evening, December 9, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19.

Posted by Kansas Peace Officers Association on Thursday, December 10, 2020

No other details have been released.

