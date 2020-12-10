Construction on new recreation centers in Manhattan nearing completion

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction on Manhattan’s new recreation centers has continued throughout the COVID-19 pandemic with only a few delays due to equipment not arriving at the job sites due to coronavirus related issues.

New recreation space is taking shape in Manhattan. The city has not added gymnasium facilities since Peace Memorial Auditorium was built in the 19-50s.

“We’ve identified that we have a lack of indoor spaces within the city of Manhattan, which has led to us constructing recreation centers.” Manhattan Parks and Recreation, director, Eddie Eastes says.

Construction started in spring and the Douglass Recreation Center is closest to completion.

“It’s one of the most exciting things I’ve been involved with, coming back home and coming back working for the city and especially at the Douglass Center, this is where I grew up.” Douglass Community Recreation Center, director, Dave Baker says.

Currently, the Douglass Center houses an undersized basketball court which is utilized for pickle ball, basketball, and exercise classes.

The new facility will offer dual basketball courts, fitness area and elevated walking track to allow for multiple activities at the same time.

“This is something that was really needed for this community.” Baker says.

Manhattan Parks and Recreation Department has used facilities within the Manhattan-Ogden school district in order to offer indoor sports.

The city and school district Will share use of new centers at Eisenhower and Anthony Middle Schools.

“The school district had a need, the city had a need, the community at large is going to benefit tremendously.” Eastes says.

The new facilities also will give community members an alternative to a private gym membership.

“I’m just elated that…that this is happened, and it’s been an exciting thing to be a part of for this community. This is where I grew up and it’s just…. just a wonderful thing for Manhattan.” Baker says.

The Douglass Recreation Center is scheduled to open in mid-February, with the facility at Anthony Middle school opening in April 2021 and Eisenhower slated to open in July 2021.

