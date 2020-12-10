City of Topeka gives out 200 bottles of hand sanitizer in first pop-up event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka residents received free bottles of hand sanitizer at a pop-up event held by the City at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

An anonymous donor gave the City 14,500 20 ounce bottles of hand sanitizer with instructions to distribute them to Topekans.

About 200 bottles were handed out on Wednesday, along with information on local COVID-19 community resources.

Other pop-up sanitizer events will be held at locations around the city in the new year.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.