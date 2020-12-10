Advertisement

City of Topeka extends free downtown parking

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City has extended free parking in downtown Topeka.

The City of Topeka says its Parking Division is extending the time limit for free parking in the downtown area from two hours to four hours through Jan. 3. It said the extension of the time limit will go into effect for the blocks of downtown between 400 and 1200 Kansas Ave.

The City is asking residents to continue their support of local restaurants and businesses during the Holiday season while also taking advantage of the extended free parking hours. It said as always, nights and weekends remain free throughout all on-street parking stalls and in garages after 5 p.m.

The City said it provides and maintains over 3,200 on-street parking spaces throughout the downtown area and 1,400 of them are metered.

More information on parking regulations can be found here.

