Boil-water advisory issued for Kickapoo Indian Reservation in Brown County

A three-day boil-water advisory has been issued for the Kickapoo Indian Reservation in Brown...
A three-day boil-water advisory has been issued for the Kickapoo Indian Reservation in Brown County, KNZA Radio reports.(MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POWHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A boil-water advisory was issued Wednesday for the Kickapoo Indian Reservation in Brown County, according to KNZA Radio.

The order was to be in effect for three days, meaning it is scheduled to expire at the end of the day on Friday.

According to KNZA, tribal leaders said the boil-water advisory was issued in response to a water-main break on the reservation.

Individuals are being advised to boil water for one minute before consuming or to use bottled water until the advisory is lifted.

