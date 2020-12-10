Advertisement

ArtsConnect to host first What Works Workshop virtually

(Pexels Photo, generic office shot)
(Pexels Photo, generic office shot) (WLUC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ArtsConnect will be hosting its first What Works Workshop on Sunday.

ArtsConenct says the “What Works Workshops” are part of Artist INC Topeka. It said it is inviting the public to join it at one of the exciting workshops where attendees can hear an overview of strategies to grow art businesses and sustain an art practice. It said the workshop is free and open to any artist that wants to participate.

According to ArtsConnect, attendees will also get a sneak peek of the curriculum that will be shown in the spring during the full Artist INC Topeka program. It said the workshop will be held on Sunday, Dec. 13, and will be presented by Sarah Hearn. It said the second workshop will be held on Jan. 4, 2021, and will be presented by Phil Shafer, aka SIKE STYLE.

ArtsConnect said the main presentation will be held via Zoom and will fill about an hour. It said a 30-minute session for questions will follow the presentation. It said Artist INC Topeka is a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance and is supported by the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission.

For more information, click here.

To register, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/John Hanna)
Kansas joins states asking Supreme Court to hear Texas election lawsuit
Richard "Dick" Barta died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19. He served as SNCO...
COVID, cancer claim life of former Shawnee Co. Sheriff Dick Barta
Blocker, 58, of Bern was arrested Nov. 4, 2020 and charged with child sex crimes.
Bern man charged with incest, child sex crimes strikes deal to avoid trial
Terrance Hinkle was arrested for alleged sexual assault of a minor.
Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of 10-year-old girl
Five people were killed in a traffic crash Friday morning on Highway 85 in Okaloosa County.
FedEx driver killed Wednesday when rig plunges off bridge onto highway below

Latest News

Riley County Public Schools USD 378 updates its fan policy for school activities
Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kansas, (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Sen. Moran pays tribute to Sen. Pat Roberts as he bids farewell
Geary Co. reports 6th COVID-19 related death
City of Topeka extends free downtown parking