AG Schmidt names Solicitor General, deputy for Legal Opinions and Government Counsel Division

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt has named a new Solicitor General and deputy for Legal Opinions and Government Counsel Division.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he has named Brant Laue to serve as the Kansas Solicitor General and Sarah Shipmen as the new Deputy Attorney General for the Legal Opinions and Government Counsel Division.

According to Schmidt, Laue will succeed Toby Crouse, who recently became a federal judge on the U.S. District Cout for the District of Kansas. He said Shipman will succeed Deputy Attorney General Athena Andaya who is retiring after almost a decade with the office.

“I appreciate Brant and Sarah agreeing to step forward into these leadership positions and am confident they will serve this office and the people of Kansas professionally and well,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt said Laue joined the Office of the Attorney General in May of 2019 as Deputy Solicitor General. He said Laue served as chief counsel general of Kansas from November of 2013 to January of 2019. He said Laue previously served as special assistant to the assistant attorney general in the Civil Division of the U.S. Department of Justice and is a former law clerk to Judge Roger L. Wollman of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit.

According to Schmidt, Laue earned his law degree manga cum laude from Cornell University, where he was editor of the Cornell Law Review. He said Laue also previously practiced law in Kansas City in commercial litigation and appellate practice, appearing in state and federal courts throughout the nation, including the presentation of oral argument in six of the federal circuit courts of appeals, as well as the Kansas Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.

Schmidt said Shipman joined the Victims Services Divison in February as deputy director. He said she also served as an assistant attorney general in the Legal Opinions and Government Counsel Division. He said her previous state service was in the Department of Administration where she held a handful of roles including chief counsel and Secretary of Administration.

According to Schmidt, Shipman earned her bachelor’s degree in Theatre from Southwestern College and her law degree manga cum laude from Washburn University where she was editor in chief of the Washburn Law Journal.

Schmidt said the Solicitor General position was created in 2007 and represents the state in civil and criminal appeals. He said the Legal Opinions and Government Counsel Division researches and prepares legal opinions for certain public officials that may resolve legal disputes avoiding litigation. He said the division also provides legal advice to professional licensing boards and other boards and governmental agencies, reviews regulations for legality and provides other legal services.

