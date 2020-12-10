10th Judicial District Nominating Commission sends nominees to Governor for district judge appointment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The names of three nominees for a judgeship in the 10th Judicial District have been sent to Governor Laura Kelly for an appointment.

The 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission says it has sent the names of three nominees for a district judge vacancy to Governor Laura Kelly, who now has 60 days to appoint a nominee to fill the vacancy which was created by the retirement of District Judge Thomas Foster on Nov. 29.

The Commission said the 10th Judicial District is made up of Johnson County.

According to the Commission, the three nominees are as follows:

Jenifer Ashford, Olathe, district magistrate judge, 10th Judicial District;

Krishnan Christopher Jayaram, Overland Park, a lawyer at Horn Aylward & Bandy; and

Vanessa Riebli, Olathe, section chief, Johnson County District Attorney’s Office.

The Commission said nominees for a district judge are required to be at least 30 years old, a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice for at least five years and a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding it.

According to the Commission, after serving one year in office, the judge will be required to stand for a retention vote in the next general election and if re-elected will serve a four-year term.

The 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission said it is composed of Justice Evelyn Wilson as the nonvoting chair, Thomas Bath of Leawood, John Parisi of Leawood, Samuel Turner Sr. of Leawood, Joe Beveridge of Lenexa, Stephene Moore of Lenexa, Annabeth Surbaugh of Lenexa, Laura McConwell of Mission, Doug Brownlee of Olathe, James Griffith of Olathe, Stephen Tatum of Olathe, Rick Guinn of Overland Park, Kevin Moriarty of Overland Park, Greg Musil of Overland Park and Josie Herrera of Shawnee.

