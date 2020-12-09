Advertisement

Work still taking place on identifying body found a week ago in downtown Topeka building

Topeka police say work is continuing on identifying a body found this past week in a building...
Topeka police say work is continuing on identifying a body found this past week in a building at 1000 S.E. Quincy. Foul play wasn't immediately suspected.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A body discovered a week ago in a downtown Topeka building still hasn’t been identified.

Police officials tell 13 NEWS that it may be awhile before positive identification is made.

“The body was badly decomposed and it’s going to take time to identify it,” said police spokesman Lt. Manny Munoz. “The cause of death will be even more difficult due to its condition.”

Police were called around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, to a building at 1000 S.E. Quincy, where the body was found.

The building, located just west of Interstate 770 on the southeast edge of downtown Topeka, formerly housed a parking garage and at one time was the location of a car dealership.

When police were called to the scene initially, the body was reported to have been in the building for about a year.

Police officers and detectives could be seen gathered in a parking lot just off the southeast side of the building, near S.E. 10th Avenue and Monroe Street.

Additional details on the discovery of the body haven’t been released.

However, there was no immediate indication that foul play was involved in the individual’s death.

Additionally, police said, there have been no indications that the body matched that of anyone who may have been reported missing.

