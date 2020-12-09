Wednesday forecast: Warmest day for a while, enjoy it

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The mild weather continues with highs in the 60s today and tomorrow. Enjoy it because Friday and Saturday a storm system will bring accumulating snow to northeast Kansas.

There is a lot of uncertainty with this storm system that will ultimately determine snowfall totals. This includes when rain changes over to snow AND when the precipitation exits the area. One model has precipitation lingering throughout the day Saturday and even continuing in some areas Saturday night while the other model has precipitation winding down by Saturday afternoon. Confidence is higher that the higher snowfall totals will occur north of I-70 while areas south of I-70 especially southeast of the turnpike may get less than 0.5″. Obviously a lot could change and may continue to change during the storm system based on the two key factors mentioned above so be ready for anything.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 60s. Winds W/NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low-mid 30s. Winds calm.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny (clouds increase late). Highs in the upper 50s-mid 60s. Winds S/W 5-10 mph.

Rain will likely develop well after midnight and closer to sunrise for Thursday night as lows drop in the mid-upper 30s. While temperatures at the surface will remain above freezing (albeit around 32° in north-central KS) all day Friday, temperatures about half mile above the surface will be below freezing for areas northwest of the turnpike. This means even if precipitation comes down as snow during the day accumulations will be tough and roads certainly won’t be impacted other than them being wet.

The concern begins Friday night as temperatures cool and we lose the solar energy from the sun where roads may start to turn icy. With precipitation continuing into at least Saturday morning, roads will continue to be hazardous to begin the weekend.

Sunday will be dry with late day sun possible but this weekend will remain cold with highs mainly in the 30s. 40s are possible in some spots Sunday depending how much sun we get and if there’s not much snow on the ground.

Next week monitoring a chance of precipitation Tuesday night but at this time low confidence on the storm system so will keep it dry for now. Temperatures will remain near or slightly below average for this time of year.

Taking Action:

Enjoy today and tomorrow with highs mainly in the 60s.

A storm system with a rain/snow mix is likely Friday which as of now should come with minimal impacts other than wet roads.

Accumulating snow along with roads turning icy and more dangerous occurs Friday night and may continue into at least Saturday morning. Too early to discuss snowfall totals so check back daily for updates.

Accumulating snow mainly Friday night into Saturday morning (WIBW)

