Washburn’s campus shines bright for “Winter Walk”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -With a majority of their events canceled this year, the Washburn University’s Alumni Association decided to do something to bring people together in a safe way.

Marshall Meek, president of Washburn’s Alumni Association, said the Winter Walk is something the alumni association has dreamed about doing for years.

“We love to engage alumni and friends of Washburn University and to engage the Topeka community and we haven’t been able to do that in he traditional way this year and so we had the idea of how we can get people on the campus, on their own schedule, distanced outside to just come visit the campus and just enjoy it”

They wanted to do something that brought alumni and the community together in a safe way, so they decided to create a winter wonderland. “We just have a number of buildings, and art sculptures and trees, that are lined with lights we have over 25,000 lights, it kind of goes through campus there’s no designated route.”

The lights will be staying on until early February, giving people plenty of time to experience it.

“We knew we wanted to leave it up for a while a lot of our students, actually all of our students are virtual right now and they’ll be gone through part of January as well and we wanted them to see it when they get back.”

The lights shine daiily after 5 o’clock and they’ll be up until February 6th, Washburn’s birthday.

