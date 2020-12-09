Advertisement

Washburn’s campus shines bright for “Winter Walk”

By Isaac French
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -With a majority of their events canceled this year, the Washburn University’s Alumni Association decided to do something to bring people together in a safe way.

Marshall Meek, president of Washburn’s Alumni Association, said the Winter Walk is something the alumni association has dreamed about doing for years.

“We love to engage alumni and friends of Washburn University and to engage the Topeka community and we haven’t been able to do that in he traditional way this year and so we had the idea of how we can get people on the campus, on their own schedule, distanced outside to just come visit the campus and just enjoy it”

They wanted to do something that brought alumni and the community together in a safe way, so they decided to create a winter wonderland. “We just have a number of buildings, and art sculptures and trees, that are lined with lights we have over 25,000 lights, it kind of goes through campus there’s no designated route.”

The lights will be staying on until early February, giving people plenty of time to experience it.

“We knew we wanted to leave it up for a while a lot of our students, actually all of our students are virtual right now and they’ll be gone through part of January as well and we wanted them to see it when they get back.”

The lights shine daiily after 5 o’clock and they’ll be up until February 6th, Washburn’s birthday.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 57-year-old Topeka man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening on the...
Man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash Sunday in North Topeka
Nine people were out of their homes after a fire late Monday in a building that houses two...
Nine people forced from homes after late-night fire near downtown Topeka
Rashonda Mendez, 33, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail for burglary and arson.
Topeka woman arrested for arson, theft
Third soldier arrested in Manhattan rape investigation
A semi-trailer driver was seriously injured in a Sunday evening crash on westbound Interstate...
Semi driver hospitalized after Wabaunsee County crash

Latest News

USD 501 schools finally tipped off their basketball season. However, teams were forced to play...
Topeka Public Schools tip off masked hoops season
SV Events Center could be used for COVID-19 vaccine distribution
A proposal from District 9 Topeka City Councilman Mike Lesser could suspend parking limits...
Topeka City council votes to extend downtown parking hours
A model of what a Topeka Public Schools classroom with COVID-19 precautions in place.
TPS trains nurses for COVID-19 testing program