UWGT raises over $76K for Christmas Bureau

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Way of Greater Topeka has surpassed its $55,000 goal.

Angel Romero and Jessica Lehnherr of the United Way of Greater Topeka say the organization surpassed its fundraising goal of $55,000 for its annual Christmas Bureau. In a Facebook Live on UWGT’s page, Romero said the community raised $76,073.12 through individual, company and organization donations.

Romero said the Christmas Bureau’s original fundraising goal was $55,000 in order to cover all of the 3,565 individuals that registered for the event. He said the money that is not used this year will be saved for the 2021 Christmas Bureau.

“We continue to be absolutely thrilled and astonished at the generosity of our community,” said Jessica Lehnherr, UWGT CEO. “Time and time again in this stressful year, our community has stepped up to care for our most vulnerable and newly vulnerable friends and neighbors. Doing this so quickly speaks volumes about the kind of community we are. Most important of all, we are excited that every individual registered for the Christmas Bureau will receive a holiday meal and gift card.”

Lehnherr said the 2020 season faced some challenges due to the impacts of COVID-19. She said in an effort to keep the community safe, the organization decided to do away with the wish lists this year and instead will give each family a gift card for their holiday shopping needs. She said that in addition to the gift cards, a meal has also been donated this year through a Shawnee County CARES grant.

According to Lehnherr, volunteers and partner agencies are starting the distribution of gift cards and there will be an event at Washburn University to distribute the donated holiday meals to families.

Romero said 2020 garnered 269 donors, which he believes is a record for recent years, who all donated anywhere between $15 and $1,600. He said there were also 29 corporate or organizational donors who donated anywhere from $100 to $5,000.

The pair said there are still volunteer opportunities for community members wishing to get involved. He said the organization will need volunteers to distribute the holiday meals. Volunteers should apply here.

UWGT said partners include the Topeka Rescue Mission, Doorstep, Salvation Army, Community Resources Council and Topeka Housing Authority. It said local restaurants also held give-back days which benefited the Christmas Bureau fund. It said those restaurants are Brew Bank, The Pennant, Iron Rail Brewing Company, The Globe, Baking Traditions, Burger Stand and Josey Baking Company.

According to UWGT, while the Christmas Bureau fund has closed for the year, those wishing to still make a difference can donate to the UWGT Community Impact Fund which supports education, financial stability and health initiatives in the form of multi-year grants. Donations can be made online or mailed to the United Way of Greater Topeka, 1527 SW Fairlawn Rd., Topeka, KS 66604. It said checks should be payable to United Way of Greater Topeka.

