TPS trains nurses for COVID-19 testing program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools revealed a little more about their plans for COVID-19 rapid testing in schools.

USD 501 held an online training session Tuesday afternoon for the district’s nurses.

District officials say they have a limited number of tests. They received more than 3,800 from KDHE for free.

They plan to test students or staff who exhibit two or more symptoms, and will not offer routine testing. Some board members suggested last week that they’d like to see the tests used on students athletes. The district will focus on the in-person environment. Remote students should go to the Shawnee Co. Health Dept.’s free testing sites.

