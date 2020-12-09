Advertisement

TPS trains nurses for COVID-19 testing program

A model of what a Topeka Public Schools classroom with COVID-19 precautions in place.
A model of what a Topeka Public Schools classroom with COVID-19 precautions in place.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools revealed a little more about their plans for COVID-19 rapid testing in schools.

USD 501 held an online training session Tuesday afternoon for the district’s nurses.

District officials say they have a limited number of tests. They received more than 3,800 from KDHE for free.

They plan to test students or staff who exhibit two or more symptoms, and will not offer routine testing. Some board members suggested last week that they’d like to see the tests used on students athletes. The district will focus on the in-person environment. Remote students should go to the Shawnee Co. Health Dept.’s free testing sites.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 57-year-old Topeka man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening on the...
Man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash Sunday in North Topeka
Nine people were out of their homes after a fire late Monday in a building that houses two...
Nine people forced from homes after late-night fire near downtown Topeka
Rashonda Mendez, 33, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail for burglary and arson.
Topeka woman arrested for arson, theft
A semi-trailer driver was seriously injured in a Sunday evening crash on westbound Interstate...
Semi driver hospitalized after Wabaunsee County crash
Coronavirus update
Kansas has over 5,000 new cases of COVID-19

Latest News

SV Events Center could be used for COVID-19 vaccine distribution
A proposal from District 9 Topeka City Councilman Mike Lesser could suspend parking limits...
Topeka City council votes to extend downtown parking hours
13 News at 10pm
Topeka Zoo Lights
Topeka City Council vote to hand over management of Topeka Zoo to FOTZ, pending formal agreement