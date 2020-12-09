TPS to host first Year-Round School Exploratory Committee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools will be hosting its first regularly scheduled Year-Round School Exploratory Committee.

Topeka Public Schools says it will be hosting its first regularly scheduled Year-Round School Exploratory Committee over Zoom on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 4:30 p.m.

According to TPS, the public may attend the meeting via phone at 312-626-6799 with meeting ID: 874-8245-4004 and Passcode: TPS 12.10.

TPS said the meeting will also be streamed through Facebook Live.

