Topeka Public Schools tip off masked hoops season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -USD 501 schools finally returned to the hardwood floor.

“Watching college basketball because it started before us,” Topeka West forward Elijah Brooks said. “Makes me just wanna get back on the court and run up and down with my guys.”

But - a return to action doesn’t mean it’ll be business as usual.

“It’s a huge adjustment.”

All Topeka Public Schools are required to wear masks while competing. This requirement also extends to the team 501 schools are playing.

“I was laughing telling my team, I was like feels like I’m wearing a wet napkin on my face,” Seaman guard Raigan Kramer said. “It keeps coming in every time I breathe it does make it more difficult. It’s definitely harder to breathe.”

Playing sports is already physically taxing. Add in a mask and it is another obstacle to overcome.

“It’s going to be very difficult for other teams that don’t have to wear it because it’s just something that you don’t get used to and it’s like unexpected.” Topeka West forward Trevion Alexander said.

“When you’re not used to it, it’s going to be hard to play in,” Brooks said. “It’s going to feel like you’re way out of shape and it feels like you’re not ready. You did not come to play.”

But, athletes are happy to dawn the mask. After all it is done to keep everyone safe, including the game they love.

“We just wanna do what’s best for everyone,” Kramer said. “We all understand it’s not ideal but we got to do what we gotta do.”

