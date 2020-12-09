Topeka man indicted for distribution of heroin

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been indicted in federal court for the distribution of heroin.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a Topeka man was indicted on Wednesday in federal court for distributing heroin.

According to McAllister, James Licht, 39, of Topeka, was charged with one count of distributing heroin and one count of unlawful possession of firearms by a previously convicted felon.

McAllister said according to court documents, in October investigators served a search warrant at Licht’s home in the 1400 block of SW 5th St. in Topeka. He said among the items seized were heroin, over $1,500 in cash, a .45 caliber pistol, a 9 mm pistol, other firearms and drug paraphernalia.

According to McAllister, Licht was paying $1,500 - $2,000 per ounce to buy one or two ounces of heroin per week.

McAllister said Licht was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a felony conviction in 2019 in Shawnee County District Court.

According to McAllister, if convicted, Licht could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million on the heroin charge and up to 10 years and a fine of up to $250,000 on the firearm charge.

McAllister said he commends the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Kansas Highway Patrol and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsey Debenham for their work on the case.

