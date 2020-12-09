Topeka Harvesters give volunteers over 44,000 pounds of food to help 600 families

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Volunteers pitched in to help people fill their trunks with produce and other fresh food on Tuesday.

Harvesters gave the Topeka Turnaround Team and Topeka Bible Church more than 44,000 pounds of food to help 600 families last month.

On Tuesday, they we’re able to give even more families a taste of something to enjoy.

“It’s one of the easiest thing to do, just to help,” the organizer of the Harvesters food distribution, Delores Smith said.

Families drove through the parking lot at Stormont Vail Events Center to receive something for their families.

“Lots of variety, including big hams this time. We’ve never had anything like we had today,” Smith emphasized. “We have a huge variety of people. Some are young, some are old, some are off work, some are in need, some are picking up for their grand children.”

Volunteers from Topeka Turnaround Team and Topeka Bible Church packed hundreds of trunks with food at their monthly harvesters food distribution on Tuesday.

This time, they had more than 45,000 pounds of food to give to people, no questions asked.

“Food wise it has increased significantly, from probably 25,000 to over 45,000 pounds of food, and every bit of it goes out to the people who come,” Smith explained. “It makes you feel good to be out. The people that are out, they’re happy about Christmas, they’re happy about the weather, and they just feel good.”

Clarente Hudnall says the COVID-19 pandemic has created hardships for many families.

“It’s been really tough, some jobs are cutting people off, and it’s hard to get some jobs. So, I think it’s real important,” Hudnall said.

“I think it’s a blessing that people take time out of their busy day to come out and give to people, those in need. It’s really needed for those who ain’t as fortunate as others and are struggling, especially with the time that are going on these days,” he added.

The gift of giving can reach the heart of many families.

“For me personally, it’s a special thing. I carry a few boxes to different people, that can’t get out, that have a lot of children or they’re elderly and they feel good and I really feel good that I can do it for them,” Smith emphasized.

“Oh, it’s very nice, especially for the holiday season, it’s very nice,” Hudnall said. “I’m sure its much appreciated.”

Harvesters has mobile food pantries with many partners around the area, here’s a link to the full schedule at https://www.harvesters.org/Agencies/Resources/Mobile-Food-Pantries-Resources.

