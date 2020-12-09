Topeka Fire battles early morning blaze in East Topeka
Crews were called to the 1900 block of SE Michigan around 3:30 a.m. on reports of a structure fire.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire crews battled an early morning blaze in East Topeka Wednesday.
No injuries have been reported and no word on what caused the fire.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
