Advertisement

Topeka Fire battles early morning blaze in East Topeka

Crews were called to the 1900 block of SE Michigan around 3:30 a.m. on reports of a structure fire.
No word on what caused an early morning house fire in East Topeka Wednesday.
No word on what caused an early morning house fire in East Topeka Wednesday.(Phil Anderson)
By Dylan Olsen and Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire crews battled an early morning blaze in East Topeka Wednesday.

Crews were called to the 1900 block of SE Michigan around 3:30 a.m. on reports of a structure fire.

No injuries have been reported and no word on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nine people were out of their homes after a fire late Monday in a building that houses two...
Nine people forced from homes after late-night fire near downtown Topeka
Third soldier arrested in Manhattan rape investigation
Rashonda Mendez, 33, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail for burglary and arson.
Topeka woman arrested for arson, theft
Salute Our Heroes - Stormont Vail Nurse SaraLynn Smallback.
Salute Our Heroes: Stormont Vail nurse on the frontlines of COVID-19
A Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) meeting allowed Winter Sports...
KSHSAA approves limited fans to attend activities starting Dec. 10

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
First Alert Warm
Wednesday forecast: Warmest day for a while, enjoy it
About 20° above average
A couple mild days
USD 501 schools finally tipped off their basketball season. However, teams were forced to play...
Topeka Public Schools tip off masked hoops season