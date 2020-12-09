Topeka City council votes to extend downtown parking hours

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -On Tuesday, the Topeka City Council approved councilman Mike Lesser’s proposal to extend parking hours in the downtown district.

The time limit is now four hours, instead of two. Lesser says it could promote more traffic to businesses that have been struggling due to the pandemic.

“It’s just an opportunity to assist them during the holiday season to make downtown more of a destination in regards to a group able to go have dinner, drinks, walk around at the various local establishments down there.”

The change will be in effect through the holiday season, ending January 3rd.

