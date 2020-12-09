Advertisement

Topeka City council votes to extend downtown parking hours

A proposal from District 9 Topeka City Councilman Mike Lesser could suspend parking limits downtown during the holiday season
By Isaac French
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -On Tuesday, the Topeka City Council approved councilman Mike Lesser’s proposal to extend parking hours in the downtown district.

The time limit is now four hours, instead of two. Lesser says it could promote more traffic to businesses that have been struggling due to the pandemic.

“It’s just an opportunity to assist them during the holiday season to make downtown more of a destination in regards to a group able to go have dinner, drinks, walk around at the various local establishments down there.”

The change will be in effect through the holiday season, ending January 3rd.

