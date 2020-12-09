Topeka City Council vote to hand over management of Topeka Zoo to FOTZ, pending formal agreement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -At Tuesday night’s meeting, he Topeka City Council agreed to hand over management of the Topeka Zoo to the non profit Friends Of the Topeka Zoo, pending a formal agreement.

Members agreed to issue 2.85 million dollars in bonds for seven and a half years to cover capital maintenance costs, instead of the proposed 5.7 million for 15 years.

The action allows city manager Brent Trout to begin developing a contract with FOTZ, that will be presented to the council later.

