Topeka City Council approve Ramada hotel district update

By Isaac French
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council unanimously approved to establish the district containing the Ramada hotel and convention center as a community improvement district.

The decision comes a week after the council heard from owner,  Jim Parrish, asking them to consider the change to allow him to make improvements to the building.

Establishing a district as a C-I-D adds an additional 2% sales tax to the goods and retails sales that occur on that property.

Parrish says he would use the increased funds to make much needed improvements to the hotel, such as landscape repairs and a fire suppressant system replacement.

