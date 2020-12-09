Advertisement

SV Events Center could be used for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Part of the Stormont Vail Events Center could be used as a COVID-19 vaccination site.

A Stormont hospital spokesperson confirmed they will ask Shawnee Co. C commissioners at their Thursday meeting to approve an emergency services agreement with events center management. It would allow use of Exhibition Hall to vaccinate and provide medical services to patients, starting immediately through the end of May.

The hospital says it is waiting for direction from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on any specific vaccine distribution plans. Stormont says it has informed KDHE of its interest in participating.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 57-year-old Topeka man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening on the...
Man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash Sunday in North Topeka
Nine people were out of their homes after a fire late Monday in a building that houses two...
Nine people forced from homes after late-night fire near downtown Topeka
Rashonda Mendez, 33, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail for burglary and arson.
Topeka woman arrested for arson, theft
Third soldier arrested in Manhattan rape investigation
A semi-trailer driver was seriously injured in a Sunday evening crash on westbound Interstate...
Semi driver hospitalized after Wabaunsee County crash

Latest News

USD 501 schools finally tipped off their basketball season. However, teams were forced to play...
Topeka Public Schools tip off masked hoops season
Washburn Winter Walk
Washburn’s campus shines bright for “Winter Walk”
A proposal from District 9 Topeka City Councilman Mike Lesser could suspend parking limits...
Topeka City council votes to extend downtown parking hours
A model of what a Topeka Public Schools classroom with COVID-19 precautions in place.
TPS trains nurses for COVID-19 testing program