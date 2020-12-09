SV Events Center could be used for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Part of the Stormont Vail Events Center could be used as a COVID-19 vaccination site.

A Stormont hospital spokesperson confirmed they will ask Shawnee Co. C commissioners at their Thursday meeting to approve an emergency services agreement with events center management. It would allow use of Exhibition Hall to vaccinate and provide medical services to patients, starting immediately through the end of May.

The hospital says it is waiting for direction from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on any specific vaccine distribution plans. Stormont says it has informed KDHE of its interest in participating.

