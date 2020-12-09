Advertisement

State Board of Ed recommends pre-k and elementary students be at school

Elementary student living at Topeka Rescue Mission in class during remote learning
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In a unanimous vote, the Kansas State Board of Education agreed that pre-kindergarten and elementary school students should be in school for in-person or hybrid learning regardless of COVID-19 spread. That came in guidance approved Tuesday by the board.

“I’m hoping this will get more of our little kiddos back in school,” board member Ann Mah of Topeka said.

The voluntary guidance notes that it should only be followed if students and school personnel wear masks and also maintain six feet distance while at school. The okay came after medical experts said that young children are less at risk of catching and spreading the virus. Only 3.2 percent of COVID-19 cases were among Kansas children up to the age of 9 as of November 23rd. Medical experts stressed that young students are better off academically and emotionally if they can learn on site rather than remotely.

The Kansas COVID-19 Workgroup for Kids recommended the changes to the state’s Navigating Change school operation guidance--even if county metrics recommend rmote learning. However, the workgroup recommended that middle and high schools should continue to follow the Navigating Change guidelines that previously were adopted.

