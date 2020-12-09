Sen. Moran to speak about COVID-19 vaccine in KU Health System update

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran will join the KU Health System COVID-19 update on Thursday.

Senator Jerry Moran says he will be speaking about the COVID-19 vaccine in the University of Kansas Health System update on Thursday.

Sen. Moran said he will join Dr. Steve Stites, Chief Medical Officer, and Dr. Dana Hawkinson, Medical Director and Infection Prevention and Control.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.