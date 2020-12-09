Advertisement

Sen. Moran to speak about COVID-19 vaccine in KU Health System update

Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran will join the KU Health System COVID-19 update on Thursday.

Senator Jerry Moran says he will be speaking about the COVID-19 vaccine in the University of Kansas Health System update on Thursday.

Sen. Moran said he will join Dr. Steve Stites, Chief Medical Officer, and Dr. Dana Hawkinson, Medical Director and Infection Prevention and Control.

