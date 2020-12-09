Advertisement

Sen. Moran helps introduce legislation to hold big tech companies accountable

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS)
Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has helped to introduce the PROMISE Act which will hold big tech companies accountable.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), says he and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), chairman and member of the Commerce Subcommittee on Manufacturing, Trade and Consumer Protection, introduced on Tuesday the Promoting Responsibility Over Moderation In the Social Media Environment Act, which is legislation to hold Big Tech companies accountable for their promises to not operate their platforms with political bias.

“Tech companies hold significant power over the shape of American discourse and should moderate content shared on their platforms in an open and honest fashion,” said Sen. Moran. “This bill would make certain that interactive internet services are abiding by publicly-available information policies that users can easily access and understand so that users can make informed choices for themselves. In addition, this legislation would hold tech companies accountable if they misrepresent their content moderation policies while promoting a competitive marketplace that allows smaller internet companies to continue to thrive.”

“The billionaires who own our nation’s Big Tech companies have every right to be partisan political actors,” said Sen. Lee. “What they don’t have a right to do is make promises to consumers that they will provide unbiased platforms and then discriminate against conservatives on those same platforms.”

According to Sen. Moran, the PROMISE Act requires a “covered entity” to implement, operate and disclose information moderation policies explaining the standards, processes and policies regarding its moderation of information provided by users or other information content providers. He said the policy must include the following:

  • Categories of information not permitted on its service or subject to moderation by users or the entity itself,
  • The process utilized in moderating content,
  • The notification process (if any) utilized to inform users of a moderation action taken, the rationale for the moderation decision and options for redress (if any).

Sen. Moran said the PROMISE Act requires a “covered entity” to not make a deceptive policy statement with respect to its information moderation policy. He said a deceptive policy statement is a statement that has a rebuttable presumption that is material and likely to cause injury.

Lastly, Sen. Moran said the PROMISE Act makes violations of the requirements to implement, operate or disclose an information moderation policy or to not make a deceptive policy statement constitute an unfair or deceptive act or practice in violation of Section 5 of the Federal Trade Commission Act

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 57-year-old Topeka man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening on the...
Man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash Sunday in North Topeka
Nine people were out of their homes after a fire late Monday in a building that houses two...
Nine people forced from homes after late-night fire near downtown Topeka
Rashonda Mendez, 33, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail for burglary and arson.
Topeka woman arrested for arson, theft
A semi-trailer driver was seriously injured in a Sunday evening crash on westbound Interstate...
Semi driver hospitalized after Wabaunsee County crash
Coronavirus update
Kansas has over 5,000 new cases of COVID-19

Latest News

Elementary student living at Topeka Rescue Mission in class during remote learning
State Board of Ed recommends pre-k and elementary students be at school
Topeka West Girls' wearing masks on bench during their game against Seaman. (Dec. 8, 2020)
USD 501 basketball games begin with mask mandate
Topeka City Council approve Ramada hotel district update
USD 501 Basketball Masks
USD 501 Basketball Masks
RCPD is warning residents to avoid 14th St. from Laramie to Anderson.
RCPD warns residents to avoid area due to struck gas line