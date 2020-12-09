Semi driver wrecks on turnpike after blacking out

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi driver told authorities he blacked out behind the wheel, sparking a wreck on the turnpike south of Topeka Tuesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says when the driver woke up, he overcorrected, hit the concrete barrier, and his truck tipped on its side. The driver, 31-year-old Charlie Morse from Iowa, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic was slowed while crews go the truck off the road, and cleaned up spilled fuel.

