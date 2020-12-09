Advertisement

Semi driver wrecks on turnpike after blacking out

Semi overturns on Kansas Turnpike
Semi overturns on Kansas Turnpike(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi driver told authorities he blacked out behind the wheel, sparking a wreck on the turnpike south of Topeka Tuesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says when the driver woke up, he overcorrected, hit the concrete barrier, and his truck tipped on its side. The driver, 31-year-old Charlie Morse from Iowa, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic was slowed while crews go the truck off the road, and cleaned up spilled fuel.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 57-year-old Topeka man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening on the...
Man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash Sunday in North Topeka
Nine people were out of their homes after a fire late Monday in a building that houses two...
Nine people forced from homes after late-night fire near downtown Topeka
Rashonda Mendez, 33, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail for burglary and arson.
Topeka woman arrested for arson, theft
A semi-trailer driver was seriously injured in a Sunday evening crash on westbound Interstate...
Semi driver hospitalized after Wabaunsee County crash
Coronavirus update
Kansas has over 5,000 new cases of COVID-19

Latest News

SV Events Center could be used for COVID-19 vaccine distribution
A proposal from District 9 Topeka City Councilman Mike Lesser could suspend parking limits...
Topeka City council votes to extend downtown parking hours
A model of what a Topeka Public Schools classroom with COVID-19 precautions in place.
TPS trains nurses for COVID-19 testing program
13 News at 10pm
Topeka Zoo Lights
Topeka City Council vote to hand over management of Topeka Zoo to FOTZ, pending formal agreement