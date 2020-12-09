Safe Kids Kansas, State Fire Marshal’s Office offer holiday safety tips

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Safe Kids Kansas and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are offering holiday safety tips.

Safe Kids Kansas says the holidays are usually a time where families deck the halls with lights and special decorations, which bring an increased risk of fires and other injuries. It said it and the Office of the State Fire Marshal are reminding families to take extra precautions to make safety a tradition while decorating for the holidays.

According to Safe Kids Kansas, December is the month with the highest amount of home fires, and holiday decorations contribute to the risk. It said candles, live Christmas trees, lights, fireplaces and cooking should all be handled very carefully. It said additionally, heat sources, such as space heaters, can also light a fire.

“Prevention is the most effective way to avoid a home fire,” Doug Jorgensen, State Fire Marshal, said. “The winter months and the holiday season create many unintended fire hazards that can have devastating consequences. We want to ensure that Kansans stay safe this season by providing some easy tips to follow.”

Safe Kids Kansas and the OSFM said they are offering the following tips to keep families safe while decking their halls:

Use flameless candles, which look like real candles but will keep children safe from burns and homes safer from fires.

Keep counter space free of flammable items while cooking set a timer and check food regularly. Create a “kid-free zone” which is at least three feet around the stove.

Inspect all lights for exposed or frayed wires, loose connections and broken sockets.

Make sure live or natural trees are fresh and kept watered and keep the tree at least three feet away from fireplaces, space heaters, radiators or heat vents.

Watch children around fireplaces or use a screen or gate to keep children away.

Position space heaters carefully. Place them on the floor at least three feet from anything flammable and never leave them unattended.

Have furnaces inspected each year.

Install and regularly test smoke and carbon monoxide detectors on every level of a home and in every sleeping area. Create and practice a home fire escape plan and decide where a safe meeting place is outside.

“Despite efforts to prevent fires and burns, if you have an emergency it’s important for first responders to quickly find your location,” said Cherie Sage, Safe Kids Kansas. “Make sure your house numbers are clearly visible from the street, on your house, mailbox or curb.”

For more holiday and winter safety tips, click here.

