Riley County sees 153 new positive cases of COVID-19, adopts 10 day quarantine period

(MGM)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has seen an increase of 153 new positive cases of COVID-19 since its Monday report.

The Riley County Health Department says it has identified 153 new positive cases of COVID-19 within the county and 44 new recoveries since its Monday, Dec. 7 report.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan said it is caring for six positive patients and two PUIs currently. It said two of the positive patients are being cared for in the Intensive Care Unit.

According to RCHD, the county will adopt the new 10 day quarantine period proposed by the CDC and KDHE which will be effective Thursday, Dec. 10. It said the new requirements state quarantine can end after day 10 if the patient has no symptoms of COVID-19. It said the county will not be adopting the alternate 7-day quarantine option.

RCHD said those currently in the quarantine may end their period after day 10 if they do not develop symptoms. It said contact tracing staff will reach out to patients directly to share information regarding the new guidelines.

“To reduce the personal burden on patients and gain more compliance with quarantine, we will adopt the new 10-day alternative,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “Symptoms may appear after day 10, but the likelihood decreases significantly. RCHD continues to recommend a quarantine period of 14 days for anyone exposed to COVID-19 if they have the ability to do so.”

According to the health department, no new outbreaks have been identified since its Monday report. It said there are a total of 13 active outbreaks within the county and staff communicate extensively with outbreak sites to ensure protocols are followed for cleaning and quarantine, and that all close contacts are notified.

For more information on COVID-19 in Riley County, click here.

