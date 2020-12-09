RCPD warns residents to avoid area due to struck gas line
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is warning residents to avoid 14th St. from Laramie to Anderson.
The Riley County Police Department says traffic has been shut down on 14th St. from Laramie to Anderson due to a gas line being struck.
According to RCPD, the area has been evacuated.
