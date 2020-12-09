RCPD warns residents to avoid area due to struck gas line

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is warning residents to avoid 14th St. from Laramie to Anderson.

The Riley County Police Department says traffic has been shut down on 14th St. from Laramie to Anderson due to a gas line being struck.

Avoid the Area:



Traffic is currently shut down on 14th St. from Laramie to Anderson due to a gas line being hit.



The area has been evacuated at this time. pic.twitter.com/9S5VPsJX5Q — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) December 8, 2020

According to RCPD, the area has been evacuated.

